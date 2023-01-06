Interview: China's optimized COVID-19 strategy gives new hope to global economic recovery: Thai expert

BANGKOK, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- As China is the major growth engine for economic development of the Asia-Pacific and the wider world, its optimized COVID-19 strategy has injected fresh imputes into the global economic recovery, a Thai expert has said.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a global disaster for human society, Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, said in a recent interview with Xinhua that the Chinese government has constantly optimized its COVID-19 response measures based on the evolvement of the pandemic and the deepening study on the virus.

China's COVID-19 response measures have been science-based and a testimony to putting the people's interests first -- nothing being more precious than people's lives, he said, adding that China has played an indispensable role in the global fight against the pandemic and recovery of the world economy.

The swift and decisive measures undertaken by the Chinese government to contain the outbreak at the very beginning have won precious time for other countries, he said.

"The time that China has won for others and its experience to contain the outbreak were very precious for the neighboring countries and the wider world to prepare for the pandemic."

He said China's constant adjustment and optimization of pandemic response measures are based on the increasing scientific understanding of the virus and the disease.

Wirun, who has inoculated the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China, said he has been impressed by China's solidarity and cooperation with the global community in overcoming the pandemic.

China has provided COVID-19 vaccines to many developing countries, including Thailand, he said, adding that the vaccines arrived at the height of the pandemic in his country and have played a critical role in Thailand's efforts to contain the outbreak.

"As Thailand is an aging society, more people could have lost their lives without these Chinese vaccines and other assistance provided by China."

The resumption of work and production in China has played a vital role in providing other countries with critical supplies in fighting COVID-19 and their subsequent efforts to achieve economic recovery.

"China is the major growth engine for economic development of the Asia-Pacific and the world, and its manufacturing sectors are known for high quality and high efficiency."

"Without 'Made in China', the global economic recovery would have been a non-starter," he added.

Wirun also pointed out that the cooperation under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has enhanced relations between China and countries in its neighborhood, including Thailand. The China-Laos Railway, for example, has boosted regional connectivity, according to him.

As China's optimized COVID-19 strategy takes effect, people-to-people exchanges and the connectivity between China and other parts of the world will be further strengthened, and the world will see a new hope for recovery, he said.

China recently announced that it would downgrade its management of the infectious disease of COVID-19 from Class A to Class B, starting from Jan. 8, 2023, shifting the focus of the response from stemming infection to caring for infected patients and preventing severe cases.

