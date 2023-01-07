We Are China

Pharmaceutical production lines run at full capacity in Anshun, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:18, January 07, 2023

A worker works at a pharmaceutical company in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2023.

Pharmaceutical production lines in Anshun are running at full capacity, increasing the market supply of medicine. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

