Pharmaceutical production lines run at full capacity in Anshun, SW China's Guizhou
A worker works at a pharmaceutical company in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2023.
Pharmaceutical production lines in Anshun are running at full capacity, increasing the market supply of medicine. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
A worker works at a pharmaceutical company in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2023.
Pharmaceutical production lines in Anshun are running at full capacity, increasing the market supply of medicine. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
A worker works at a pharmaceutical company in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2023.
Pharmaceutical production lines in Anshun are running at full capacity, increasing the market supply of medicine. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
A worker works at a pharmaceutical company in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2023.
Pharmaceutical production lines in Anshun are running at full capacity, increasing the market supply of medicine. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.