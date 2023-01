We Are China

Medical firms in Xi'an strive to meet epidemic supplies

Xinhua) 09:31, January 06, 2023

Employees produce antigen test kits for COVID-19 at a medical equipment company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment companies are working to meet the public needs for anti-COVID-19 supplies in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Employees pack medicines at a pharmaceutical company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

An employee works at a pharmaceutical company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

An employee packs medicines at a pharmaceutical company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Employees produce antigen test kits for COVID-19 at a medical equipment company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

