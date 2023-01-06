Chinese prosecutors indict former Yunnan senior political advisor

January 06, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecutors have filed an indictment against Huang Yi, a former senior political advisor in southwest China's Yunnan Province, for the suspected crime of taking bribes.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into the case involving Huang, former vice chairman of the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Huang was accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek benefits for others, while illegally accepting vast sums of money and valuables in return, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Huang will stand trial in the First Intermediate People's Court of Chongqing Municipality.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to lawyers' opinions.

