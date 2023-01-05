Former senior Xiamen municipal legislator indicted for graft, power abuse

Xinhua) 09:35, January 05, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chen Jiadong, a former senior legislator in the city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province, has been indicted for suspected crimes of taking bribes, embezzlement, and abuse of power, according to the prosecutors Wednesday.

Chen, formerly the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Xiamen Municipal People's Congress, was accused of taking advantage of his various posts in Tibet and Fujian to seek benefits for others and accept an "especially huge amount" of money and gifts in return.

The indictment said Chen is also suspected of taking advantage of his posts to embezzle an especially huge amount of state-owned properties.

The prosecutors also accused Chen of malpractice for personal gains and abuse of power in his work, which had caused huge losses to public assets.

The indictment was filed by the Nanchang city procuratorate in Jiangxi Province.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the lawyers' opinions.

