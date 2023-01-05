Home>>
China's tourism in rapid rebound during holiday
(People's Daily App) 15:26, January 05, 2023
The tourism sector is taking a lead in China's consumption recovery. New Year's Day, the first public holiday after the country eased COVID-19 restrictions, saw a rush of travelers among Chinese people.
(Produced by Chen Lidan, Li Bowen and Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
