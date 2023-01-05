China makes another 6,700 ancient books available online

Xinhua) 10:53, January 05, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China made 6,786 sets of ancient books available online on Wednesday, increasing the total number of digitalized ancient resources to 130,000.

The newly uploaded resources, including copies of carvings from the Ming and Qing dynasties and antique manuscripts, were published by the National Library of China (NLC), in collaboration with five other libraries across the country.

As the seventh release event of this kind organized by the NLC, it aims to provide more abundant literature resources for the public.

