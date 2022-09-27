Large ancient city site discovered in east China

NANJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Ruins of a large ancient city featuring waterways have been unearthed at a national archaeological site park in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The Wujiabang city site, which was built during the late Spring and Autumn Period (770 B.C.-476 B.C.) and the early Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.), covers an area of about 800,000 square meters, said Li Guangri, deputy head of the institute of cultural relics and archaeology in Wuxi.

Li said that the ancient city was crisscrossed by rivers; therefore, waterways could have been the main means of transportation at that time.

Along with numerous pottery and primitive porcelain, 99 wells with a depth of up to 6 meters have also been found at the site, which indicates that a large number of people once lived in the ancient city, Li added.

Further archaeological excavation is still underway.

