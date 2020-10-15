188 ancient ruins sites found in south China

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists have discovered 188 ancient ruins sites in a school in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Authorities found the ruins in an area of about 5,000 square meters scheduled for a reconstruction project at Guangdong Guangya High School, and excavation work began in July, according to the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology.

So far, archaeologists have uncovered 188 ruins sites, including 125 tombs, and unearthed more than 470 ancient items such as bronzeware and stoneware. The ancient sites are believed to belong to different dynasties, with 41 tombs and a well dating back as early as the pre-Qin period (pre-221 B.C.).

The discoveries provided valuable materials for research into early human activities and the history of Guangzhou, according to the institute.