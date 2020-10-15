Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

188 ancient ruins sites found in south China

(Xinhua)    11:22, October 15, 2020

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists have discovered 188 ancient ruins sites in a school in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Authorities found the ruins in an area of about 5,000 square meters scheduled for a reconstruction project at Guangdong Guangya High School, and excavation work began in July, according to the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology.

So far, archaeologists have uncovered 188 ruins sites, including 125 tombs, and unearthed more than 470 ancient items such as bronzeware and stoneware. The ancient sites are believed to belong to different dynasties, with 41 tombs and a well dating back as early as the pre-Qin period (pre-221 B.C.).

The discoveries provided valuable materials for research into early human activities and the history of Guangzhou, according to the institute.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhange Wenjie, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York