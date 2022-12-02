Languages

Archive

Friday, December 02, 2022

Home>>

Tang Dynasty comes to life in dancing, painting

(People's Daily App) 15:19, December 02, 2022

A painting comes to life through dance: Court Ladies Preparing Newly Woven Silk by Tang Dynasty (618-907) painter Zhang Xuan provides a precious insight into women working at the ancient royal court.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories