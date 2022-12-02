Home>>
Tang Dynasty comes to life in dancing, painting
(People's Daily App) 15:19, December 02, 2022
A painting comes to life through dance: Court Ladies Preparing Newly Woven Silk by Tang Dynasty (618-907) painter Zhang Xuan provides a precious insight into women working at the ancient royal court.
