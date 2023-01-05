China to develop community psychiatric rehab services

A psychological counselor in Haikou, Hainan province, answers a phone call about the novel coronavirus outbreak on Feb 1, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular on starting a three-year campaign to develop community-based psychiatric rehabilitation services nationwide.

Issued by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the National Health Commission and two other authorities, the circular reveals plans to establish an information platform covering medical facilities, community rehabilitation centers, and patients with mental disorders across the country.

The circular requires all prefecture-level cities in China to set up community psychiatric rehabilitation centers with assessment and referral services. It also stresses that staff members at rehabilitation centers should be properly trained.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs and several other authorities jointly issued a guideline in 2017, planning to make community rehabilitation psychiatric services accessible in at least 80 percent of China's county-level regions by 2025.

