China starts pilot program to build better urban communities

Xinhua) 09:46, November 02, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular on piloting the construction of urban communities with sound facilities, services and management amid efforts to improve urban living environment.

The two-year pilot program started in October 2022, according to the circular jointly issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

Communities in the program will be equipped with service facilities, including kindergartens, stations for the elderly and health care, convenience stores, canteens and domestic service outlets, said the circular.

Infrastructure will be upgraded in the fields of utilities, parking and charging, barrier-free facilities, and roads, among others.

Efforts will also be made to introduce smart services and management with the support of advanced technology, while residents will be encouraged to participate in community development, the document said.

