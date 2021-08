Staff members prepare meals for the senior citizens at the kitchen of Sanliqiao Community in Guangling District of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 6, 2021. Sanliqiao Community of Guangling District in Yangzhou has organized a catering team to help the seniors citizens during the COVID-19 prevention and control period. The team provides over 700 packed meals to the senior citizens in the community every day. (Xinhua/Li Bo)