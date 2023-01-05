Community healthcare institutions provide timely treatment to patients in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:57, January 05, 2023

Patients are treated with intravenous infusion in a community healthcare institution in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Community healthcare institutions in Shanghai have done their best to add beds and ventilators, and better allocate medical resources to ensure that every patient could receive timely treatment and the risk of severe illness can be early detected.

A pharmacist gives medicines to a patient's relative in the fever clinic of a community healthcare institution in Jiuting Town of Songjiang District, east China's Shanghai, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Patients are treated with intravenous infusion in a community healthcare institution in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Patients receive oxygen therapy in a community healthcare institution in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows the fever clinic of a community healthcare institution in Jiuting Town of Songjiang District, east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A medical worker conducts a computed tomography (CT) scan for a patient in the fever clinic of a community healthcare institution in Jiuting Town of Songjiang District, east China's Shanghai, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A medical worker prepares oxygen bags in a community healthcare institution in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Patients are treated with intravenous infusion in a community healthcare institution in Jiuting Town of Songjiang District, east China's Shanghai, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A woman tends her 90-year-old mother at a ward of a community healthcare institution in Jiuting Town of Songjiang District, east China's Shanghai, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

