Grassroots healthcare institutions increasingly attractive to medical talent: authority

Xinhua) 16:32, June 28, 2022

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- With improved working and living conditions, grassroots healthcare institutions are becoming more attractive to medical talent, the National Health Commission has said.

Data shows that most counties, towns and villages in China had their own healthcare institutions by the end of 2021.

In principle, every such institution should be equipped with at least one physician, according to a work plan.

Policies and measures are being formulated to encourage medical graduates to work at the primary level, the commission said, adding that a training program tailored for the rural areas in midwest China has seen over 63,000 undergraduates in the past ten years.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)