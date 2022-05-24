China ensures healthcare access for all 510 mln rural residents
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China has expanded medical facilities in rural areas in the past decade to ensure its 509.8 million rural residents have access to basic medical services.
By the end of 2021, China had set up 23,000 county-level medical and healthcare institutions, 35,000 township health facilities and 599,000 village clinics across the country, the National Health Commission told a press conference Tuesday.
The establishment of health agencies has remedied the shortfall in medical resources in rural regions and enabled rural residents, or 36.1 percent of the total population, to enjoy medical services on their doorsteps, the commission said.
Programs have also been initiated to help patients from nearly 10 million families with financial difficulty, the commission added.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- China unveils plan to boost healthcare for women, children
- China to release updated medicare reimbursement list
- China to include screening for depression in student health checks
- China to improve medical insurance system to better meet people's healthcare needs
- Chinese vice premier stresses reform of medicine, healthcare system
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.