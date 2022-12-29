Bosnia to expand cooperation with China, says BiH Presidency chair

Xinhua) 10:30, December 29, 2022

SARAJEVO, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is willing to continue expanding practical cooperation with China in various fields to enhance the well-being and friendship of the two peoples, Zeljka Cvijanovic, the new rotating chair of the BiH Presidency, said on Wednesday.

Cvijanovic made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to BiH Ji Ping at the Presidency Building.

She said that BiH respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and firmly upholds the one-China principle.

Ambassador Ji said that next year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and that China is ready to take this opportunity to further advance relations with BiH, deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

In the general election held on Oct. 2, Cvijanovic was elected one of the three new members of the BiH Presidency. The position of chair rotates between the three members every eight months.

