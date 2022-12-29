China to adjust nucleic acid testing requirements for int'l arrivals

Xinhua) 08:49, December 29, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's customs authorities on Wednesday announced that nucleic acid testing requirements for all international travelers will be adjusted on Jan. 8.

Inbound travelers to China will be required to declare the results of a nucleic acid test taken within 48 hours prior to their border entry, according to a statement from the General Administration of Customs.

Those with no issue in their health declaration will be permitted to enter China, while those with an abnormal health status or fever symptoms will be treated in accordance with their condition, it said.

All nucleic acid testing and COVID-19 monitoring requirements for imported cold-chain foods and non-cold-chain imported goods will be removed, according to the authority.

On Jan. 8, China will downgrade its management of COVID-19 from Class A to Class B, in accordance with the country's law on the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. COVID-19 will be removed from China's list of quarantinable infectious diseases in a major shift to the country's pandemic response policy.

