We Are China

In pics: 2nd Malaysia-China Chinese Cuisine Master Chef Culinary Competition

Xinhua) 15:20, December 28, 2022

A chef competes during the 2nd Malaysia-China Chinese Cuisine Master Chef Culinary Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

The 2nd Malaysia-China Chinese Cuisine Master Chef Culinary Competition was held here on Tuesday with 36 chefs vying for the master chef title.

Chefs compete during the 2nd Malaysia-China Chinese Cuisine Master Chef Culinary Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Chefs compete during the 2nd Malaysia-China Chinese Cuisine Master Chef Culinary Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

A chef competes during the 2nd Malaysia-China Chinese Cuisine Master Chef Culinary Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Chefs compete during the 2nd Malaysia-China Chinese Cuisine Master Chef Culinary Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Chefs compete during the 2nd Malaysia-China Chinese Cuisine Master Chef Culinary Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)