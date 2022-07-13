China, Malaysia pledge to strengthen coordination, connectivity

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Tuesday, and pledged to strengthen coordination and connectivity between their countries.

During their meeting, Wang said China and Malaysia are strategic partners who enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation and a traditional friendship.

China-Malaysia relations have withstood the test of changes in the international landscape and their domestic situations, and maintained a sound and stable momentum of development, bringing benefit to the two countries and peoples, and contributing to peace and prosperity in the region and the world at large, Wang said.

China is willing to take the opportunity of the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023 and the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2024 to set new directions, goals and priorities for the next-stage development of bilateral ties, Wang said.

The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen bilateral cooperation in connectivity, digital economy, green development, and agriculture with Malaysia, Wang said, adding that it encourages and supports Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Malaysia, helping accelerate the industrialization process in the country.

In the face of the changing and turbulent international situation, China is willing to work with Malaysia to strengthen solidarity and collaboration to provide more stability for the world, Wang said.

He said China is willing to strengthen the synergy with Malaysia, join hands to move towards building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, and update their friendship with new essence of the times, so that the two countries will make their respective contributions to the cause of human progress.

For his part, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia is the first ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) country establishing diplomatic ties with China, and has seen fruitful results from bilateral practical cooperation and smooth progress in major projects.

Malaysia is willing to deepen bilateral cooperation and connectivity in various fields, and explore an active role in the pan-Asian railway cooperation, he said.

Ismail Sabri said he welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Malaysia and conduct cooperation in 5G and other high-tech areas, helping the country realize innovative, inclusive and sustainable development.

Malaysia is willing to work with China to enhance communication and coordination on multilateral affairs, jointly cope with food security and other pressing global challenges, and jointly safeguard peace, stability, fairness and justice, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

Wang is in Malaysia for an official visit on July 11 and 12, the final leg of his Asia tour which has taken him to Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

