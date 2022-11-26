Chinese premier sends congratulations to new Malaysian PM

Xinhua) 10:56, November 26, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Malaysia's prime minister.

In his message, Li said that China and Malaysia are traditionally friendly neighbors facing each other across the sea, and their bilateral ties have sustained a great momentum of development.

The two sides have continuously consolidated mutual political trust and deepened win-win cooperation, contributing positively to the peace and prosperity of both countries and the region, he said.

Li said he is willing to work with Anwar to push for further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and move forward steadily towards building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, so as to better benefit the two countries and their people.

