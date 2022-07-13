China ready to enhance strategic communication with Malaysia amid world volatility: Chinese FM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Tuesday that China stands ready to boost strategic communication with Malaysia and jointly safeguard their respective legitimate rights and interests in the face of a volatile world.

During a meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday, Wang said China is willing to work with Malaysia to instill more positive energy into world peace and stability.

Wang said China and Malaysia are sincere partners for mutually beneficial cooperation, and they will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023 and the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2024, which will bring new development opportunities for bilateral ties.

China would like to enhance mutual learning with Malaysia to improve governance capability and contribute the wisdom of the East to global governance, Wang said.

Saifuddin said Malaysia stands ready to work with China to maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen the alignment of development strategies and connectivity, accelerate joint construction of the Belt and Road flagship projects, expand innovative cooperation and achieve leapfrog development.

He said Malaysia highly appreciates China's Global Development Initiative, which brings a strong momentum for developing countries to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Malaysia speaks highly of China's consistent treatment of small and medium-sized countries on an equal footing, and welcomes China's growth and development, he said.

Malaysia is ready to join hands with China to increase the strength of Asia, so as to promote regional cooperation featuring openness and inclusiveness, added Saifuddin.

Wang noted that China has the best record among major countries in terms of peace and security, and would like to share development opportunities with its neighboring countries, so as to speed up common development and revitalization.

Both sides agreed to implement outcomes from the first meeting of the high-level committee on China-Malaysia cooperation and deepen practical cooperation in various fields.

The two countries will strengthen cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and help bolster Malaysia's capacity building to become a regional vaccine production center.

The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in digital telecommunications, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, new energy and environment protection.

The two countries will work to further advance the relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and push for the implementation of the idea of a community with a shared future for mankind in neighboring countries.

Wang wrapped up his Asia tour Tuesday, which has taken him to Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia.

