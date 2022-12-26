Say goodbye to 2022's colorful moments

(People's Daily App) 14:52, December 26, 2022

The year 2022 is fast coming to a close, leaving us with many colorful moments. We can still remember the glittering light in the sky as Shenzhou-14 took off. We can remember the waves of red flags when celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR.

After the four seasons came and went, and flowers blooming and fading， the colorful year 2022 is coming to an end. It's time to say goodbye to this year and hope for a more colorful new year.

(Compiled by Liu Hanyi)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)