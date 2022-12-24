China's FDI inflow up 9.9 pct in first 11 months

Xinhua) 09:03, December 24, 2022

People visit the booth of South Korea during the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 9.9 percent year on year to nearly 1.16 trillion yuan in the first 11 months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 12.2 percent year on year to 178.08 billion U.S. dollars.

The service industry saw FDI inflow increase by 0.9 percent year on year to 842.61 billion yuan, while that of high-tech industries jumped by 31.1 percent from a year earlier, data from the ministry showed.

Specifically, FDI in high-tech manufacturing surged 58.8 percent from the same period a year ago, while that in the high-tech service sector rose 23.5 percent year on year.

During the period, investment from the Republic of Korea, Germany, Britain and Japan climbed by 122.1 percent, 52.6 percent, 33.1 percent, and 26.6 percent, respectively.

FDI flowing into the country's central region reported a year-on-year increase of 28.6 percent, followed by 24.6 percent in the western region and 7.7 percent in the eastern region.

