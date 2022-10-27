Home>>
China's FDI inflow up 15.6 pct in first nine months
(Xinhua) 16:36, October 27, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 15.6 percent year on year to 1.00376 trillion yuan in the first nine months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 18.9 percent year on year to 155.3 billion U.S. dollars.
