Home>>
China's FDI inflow up 25.6 pct in Q1
(Xinhua) 16:04, April 14, 2022
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 25.6 percent year on year to 379.87 billion yuan in the first quarter (Q1) of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 31.7 percent year on year to 59.09 billion U.S. dollars.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Infographics: China's FDI inflow up 37.9 pct in first two months
- China's FDI inflow up 37.9 pct in first two months
- Interview: China's economic growth, technological upgrades bring dynamic FDI inflows, says British economist
- Global FDI rebounds strongly, but recovery highly uneven: report
- China FDI inflows hit record high in 2021
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.