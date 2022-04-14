China's FDI inflow up 25.6 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 16:04, April 14, 2022

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 25.6 percent year on year to 379.87 billion yuan in the first quarter (Q1) of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 31.7 percent year on year to 59.09 billion U.S. dollars.

