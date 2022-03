Infographics: China's FDI inflow up 37.9 pct in first two months

By Wu Chaolan ( People's Daily Online

Foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 37.9 percent year on year to 243.7 billion yuan in the January-February period, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Monday.

