Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Infographics: China's FDI inflow up 37.9 pct in first two months

By Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online) 17:15, March 15, 2022

Foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 37.9 percent year on year to 243.7 billion yuan in the January-February period, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Monday.


