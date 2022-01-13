Home>>
China's FDI inflow up 14.9 pct to record high in 2021
(Xinhua) 16:38, January 13, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 14.9 percent year on year to a record high of 1.15 trillion yuan in 2021, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 20.2 percent year on year to 173.48 billion dollars.
