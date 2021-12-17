China's FDI inflow up 15.9 pct in first 11 months

Xinhua) 08:58, December 17, 2021

People visit the 12th Expo Central China in Taiyuan City of north China's Shanxi Province, May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, rose 15.9 percent year on year to 1.04 trillion yuan, or 157.2 billion U.S. dollars, in the first 11 months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)