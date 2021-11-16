Claims of China reverting to self-isolation emphatically misplaced: SCMP

Xinhua) 17:07, November 16, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Claims of China retreating into self-isolation are emphatically misplaced, as the country's commitment to engage with the global economy has been glaringly consistent, an opinion piece by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has said.

China's active engagement in international and regional organizations proves its multilateral commitment, the article said.

China means to capture higher value-adding roles in the supply chain, lifting its technology input and generating higher workforce incomes with an aim to reduce poverty and build a strong domestic consumer economy, it said.

"China remains among the top FDI destinations worldwide. These are not the sort of trade and investment numbers that suggest disengagement," it added.

Dual circulation has "nothing to do with xenophobia or splendid isolation but a recognition that China's consumer market is globally significant and potentially a strong economic driver," the article said, taking the recently-concluded fourth China International Import Expo as a good case in point.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)