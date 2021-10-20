China's FDI inflow up 19.6 percent in first 9 months

Xinhua) 15:06, October 20, 2021

Photo taken on Jan. 7, 2020 shows China-produced sedans at Tesla's gigafactory in Shanghai, east China.(Xinhua/Ding Ting)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, rose 19.6 percent year on year in the first nine months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.

During the Jan.-Sept. period, non-financial FDI into the country totaled 859.5 billion yuan. In U.S. dollar terms, FDI into the Chinese mainland totaled 129.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 25.2 percent year on year.

FDI into the service sector increased 22.5 percent in yuan terms, while high-tech industries saw FDI inflow jumping 29.1 percent year on year, data from the ministry showed.

Foreign investments from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and countries along the Belt and Road into the Chinese mainland jumped 31.4 percent and 31.9 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)