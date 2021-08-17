China's FDI inflow up 25.5% in Jan-July

Xinhua) 08:21, August 17, 2021

Employees make auto parts at a foreign-funded company in Anshan, Liaoning province. (Photo/Xinhua)

BEIJING -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 25.5 percent year on year to 672.19 billion yuan, or $100.74 billion, in the first seven months of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

The value increased 26.1 percent from the same period in 2019.

Foreign investment in the service industry jumped 29.2 percent year on year to 535.57 billion yuan during the period, accounting for 79.7 percent of the total.

Investment in wholesales and retail sales, scientific research and technology services, and information technology services sectors saw notable increases, while high-tech industries saw FDI jump 34.1 percent year on year.

Investment from the countries along the Belt and Road and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations expanded 46.3 percent from a year ago, data shows.

