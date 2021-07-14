China's FDI inflow up 28.7 pct in H1
Staff members are seen at Bayer HealthCare Company Limited Qidong Branch in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 28.7 percent year on year to 607.84 billion yuan, or 90.96 billion U.S. dollars, in the first half of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.
The value increased 27.1 percent from the same period in 2019.
Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 482.77 billion yuan during the period, up 33.4 percent year on year, with foreign investment in the high-tech services sector rising 42.7 percent.
Investment from the countries along the Belt and Road expanded 49.6 percent, and investment from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the European Union rose 50.7 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively, in H1.
The foreign investment actually used by China's eastern, central and western regions increased by 29.7 percent, 33.6 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively. Enditem
