China's FDI inflow up 17.8 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 17:08, November 15, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, rose 17.8 percent year on year to 943.15 billion yuan, or 142.01 billion U.S. dollars, in the first 10 months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)