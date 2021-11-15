Home>>
China's FDI inflow up 17.8 pct in first 10 months
(Xinhua) 17:08, November 15, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, rose 17.8 percent year on year to 943.15 billion yuan, or 142.01 billion U.S. dollars, in the first 10 months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.
