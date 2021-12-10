China's FDI inflow expected to top 1 trillion yuan in 2021

Xinhua) 09:16, December 10, 2021

Employees work at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, is expected to surpass 1 trillion yuan, or 157.49 billion U.S. dollars, in 2021, an official with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

During the past two decades since China's accession to the World Trade Organization, the country has achieved marked progress in the use of foreign investment, Gao Feng, an MOC spokesperson, told a virtual press conference.

The FDI inflow totaled 999.98 billion yuan in 2020, skyrocketing 157.7 percent from 338 billion yuan registered in 2001, said Gao.

China will further shorten the negative list on foreign investment, facilitate services for foreign-funded enterprises and projects, and foster a law-based, international, and convenient business environment to share its market opportunities globally, said Gao.

