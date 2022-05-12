China's FDI inflow up 20.5 pct in first four months

Xinhua) 15:55, May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 20.5 percent year on year to 478.61 billion yuan in the first four months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

