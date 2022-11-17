China's FDI inflow up 14.4 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 16:58, November 17, 2022

An employee works on the production line of a foreign-funded machinery manufacturer in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. ZHAI HUIYONG/FOR CHINA DAILY

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 14.4 percent year on year to nearly 1.09 trillion yuan in the first 10 months of 2022, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 17.4 percent year on year to 168.34 billion U.S. dollars.

The service industry saw FDI inflow jump by 4.8 percent year on year to 798.84 billion yuan, while that of high-tech industries surged by 31.7 percent from a year earlier, data from the ministry showed.

Specifically, FDI in high-tech manufacturing rose 57.2 percent from the same period a year ago, while that in the high-tech service sector surged 25 percent year on year.

During this period, investment from the Republic of Korea, Germany, Britain and Japan climbed by 106.2 percent, 95.8 percent, 40.1 percent, and 36.8 percent, respectively.

FDI flowing into the country's central region reported a year-on-year increase of 33.6 percent, followed by 26.9 percent in the western region and 12.4 percent in the eastern region.

