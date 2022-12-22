More Chinese humanitarian aid distributed in Afghanistan's Nimroz province

Xinhua) 10:39, December 22, 2022

ZARANJ, Afghanistan, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Provincial authorities distributed another batch of China-donated aid among 450 needy families in Afghanistan's western Nimroz province Wednesday, Mawlawi Mohammad Qasim Mohammad, head of provincial Natural Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, said Wednesday.

"We thank China for sending humanitarian assistance to our people, and today we distribute the assistance which includes rice and wheat to 450 needy families including orphaned and people with disability here," Mohammad told Xinhua.

Welcoming the aid, Gul Pari, a resident of Nimroz province, said that she was happy to receive the aid provided by China, particularly in the chilly winter.

This is the second time in a week that the China-donated assistance has been distributed among needy families in Nimroz province. A total of 400 destitute families received Chinese humanitarian aid in Nimroz provincial capital Zaranj city on Sunday.

