China-donated aid distributed among 400 families in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 16:21, December 19, 2022

ZARANJ, Afghanistan, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Afghan authorities have distributed China-donated humanitarian aid to 400 needy families in the western Nimroz province, provincial director for refugees and repatriation affairs Seddiqullah Nasrat said Monday.

"In provincial capital Zaranj city we started distribution of China-donated aid to 400 destitute families on Sunday, and the aid package includes non-edible and edible items including rice and wheat," Nasrat told reporters here.

Thanking China for the assistance, an aid beneficiary Shiba said, "I received a sack of rice and a tent and I am hopeful to see more assistance."

China as a neighboring state has largely supported Afghanistan over the past year by supplying it with COVID-19 vaccines, winter clothes, tents and foodstuff, which had been distributed among poor and flood-affected families in the country.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)