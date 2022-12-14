Afghanistan urged to ensure security of Chinese nationals, institutions in the country

Xinhua) 10:07, December 14, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday called on the Afghan interim government to take strong and resolute measures to ensure the security of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects in the country.

According to media reports, a hotel with Chinese nationals in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, was attacked by unidentified armed personnel on Monday. Three terrorists were killed and several Chinese civilians were injured. An affiliate of the extremist group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"This is an extremely outrageous terrorist attack, and we are deeply shocked by it," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.

"China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns this attack. We express our condolences to members of the Afghan security forces who lost their lives in this attack and sympathies to the people who have been injured," Wang said.

In the wake of the attack, the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan immediately lodged a serious representation with the Afghan interim government and asked the Afghan side to make every effort to search for and rescue Chinese nationals, according to Wang.

The embassy also asked the Afghan side to look thoroughly into the attack, bring the perpetrators to justice, and effectively strengthen the protection for the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions in Afghanistan, he added.

"China is closely following the security situation of Afghanistan and supports Afghanistan's efforts to combat all forms of terrorism and violence and to defend national security and stability," he said.

"We also call on the Afghan interim government to take strong and resolute measures to ensure the security of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects in Afghanistan," he added.

