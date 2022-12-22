China to further facilitate cross-border personnel flow: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:29, December 22, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will provide more convenience for cross-border personnel exchanges in light of current circumstances, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a question regarding whether China has any plan to optimize quarantine measures for arrivals.

Mao said that, since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has taken a coordinated approach and pursued win-win cooperation in this regard.

"China has taken the lead in resuming work and production globally, actively promoted high-level opening up, and optimized visa policies through fast channels. We have also increased international flights in an orderly manner, simplified remote prevention and control measures, and facilitated people-to-people exchanges, thus making a vital contribution to the stability of global industrial and supply chains," said Mao.

