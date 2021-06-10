China to step up crackdown on cross-border online gambling

Xinhua) 14:06, June 10, 2021

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China will intensify the targeted crackdown on cross-border online gambling, according to a national meeting on operation against online gambling in 2021 organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

The CAC will work with departments such as the Ministry of Public Security to jointly crack down on online platforms, websites and mobile applications involved in gambling, focusing on online livestreaming, short videos, online reading and other platforms.

The meeting also demanded that those platforms providing paid promotion services for overseas gambling and disseminating relevant information be strictly punished.

Efforts will be made to encourage netizens to provide tip-offs concerning gambling-related information and illegal websites, and guide internet companies to strengthen self-discipline, according to the meeting.

