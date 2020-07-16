China opens first cross-border trade tribunal

A tribunal for handling cases related to cross-border trade was set up on Wednesday in the e-commerce hub of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

The tribunal at the Hangzhou Internet Court heard its first case online, which involved a dispute between a Singaporean user and an online shopping platform.

The newly-established tribunal will promote the advantage and influence of Internet-based justice, and equally protect the legal interests of all kinds of market entities from different countries and regions, said Du Qian, president of the Hangzhou Internet Court.

In March 2015, China approved its first cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot area in Hangzhou, which is home to the headquarters of e-commerce giant Alibaba.