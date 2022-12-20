Useful sea buckthorn

December 20, 2022

Sea buckthorn is a kind of fruit growing in the deserts of northern China. It has an attractive color and sweet and sour taste. Its pressed oil can be used in skin care products, and its pressed juice makes tasty, natural beverages.

