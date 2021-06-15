Home>>
A peek into tropical fruit tree planting base in Hainan, south China
(People's Daily Online) 09:47, June 15, 2021
|Photo shows finger lemons harvested at the tropical fruit tree planting base in Qionghai, south China’s Hainan province. (Photo courtesy of the tropical fruit tree planting base)
A tropical fruit tree planting base in Qionghai city, south China’s Hainan province, has introduced 10 tropical fruits including finger lemon, pudding fruit, Mexican apple, and yellow pitaya, for the purpose of developing local characteristic agriculture. The planting area of the fruit trees is now 1,333 hectares in size, generating considerable revenues for local growers.
The planting base is one of the main parts of Qionghai’s efforts to develop characteristic tropical farming in recent years. The city has worked vigorously to build the base into a center for introducing tropical fruits from around the world, for seedling development, and for industry demonstration.
