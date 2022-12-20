5th Arabic Arts Festival opens in east China

NANCHANG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The fifth Arabic Arts Festival opened on Monday in the city of Jingdezhen in east China's Jiangxi Province, according to local authorities.

The two-day event is expected to see in-depth cultural exchanges between artists from China and Arab countries, and showcase the unique charm of Jingdezhen, also known as China's "porcelain capital."

The festival will include a series of cultural exchange activities such as performances, a cultural industrial forum and an exhibition featuring works by Arab and Chinese artists.

Since 2006, the Arabic Arts Festival has been held every four years in China. This year's event is being co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Jiangxi provincial people's government, alongside the secretariat of the Arab League.

