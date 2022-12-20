Senior Chinese official addresses opening of Arabic Arts Festival

December 20, 2022

NANCHANG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Shulei attended the opening of the fifth Arabic Arts Festival on Monday in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province.

A congratulatory letter sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the festival was read by Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The presidents of Algeria and Tunisia, and the secretary-general of the Arab League also sent congratulatory letters to the event.

Addressing the festival opening, Li stressed the need to deliver on the outcomes of the first China-Arab States Summit, put in place a sound mechanism for cultural exchanges, and build and make good use of the China-Arab platform for integrated cultural and tourism development under the Belt and Road Initiative.

