Senior Chinese official addresses opening of Arabic Arts Festival
NANCHANG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Shulei attended the opening of the fifth Arabic Arts Festival on Monday in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province.
A congratulatory letter sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the festival was read by Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.
The presidents of Algeria and Tunisia, and the secretary-general of the Arab League also sent congratulatory letters to the event.
Addressing the festival opening, Li stressed the need to deliver on the outcomes of the first China-Arab States Summit, put in place a sound mechanism for cultural exchanges, and build and make good use of the China-Arab platform for integrated cultural and tourism development under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to 5th Arabic Arts Festival
- Chinese new energy buses gallop into Arab market
- Feature: Jordanian soprano highlights music, culture as key to deepening China-Arab cooperation
- China, Arab relations to usher in even brighter future
- China to work with UAE for new progress in practical cooperation: vice premier
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.