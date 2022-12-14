Feature: Jordanian soprano highlights music, culture as key to deepening China-Arab cooperation

Xinhua) 17:05, December 14, 2022

AMMAN, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Zeina Barhoum, a well-known Jordanian soprano and founder of the Amman Opera Festival, is not only fascinated by China's unique and ancient civilization but a firm believer that the room remains extensive for cooperation between China and the Arab states in culture and music.

The artist, who recorded her first pop album at the age of 14, is very fond of Chinese culture and music and has attempted to learn the Chinese language.

"Embracing an ancient, unique civilization with advanced technology and wonderful people who are hardworking and intelligent, continues to amaze me," Barhoum told Xinhua recently.

Noting that Arab-Chinese cooperation has seen achievements in the economic field on all fronts, she said, "I do hope there will be more communications in the technological fields as well as music and culture, which will become, I believe, the heart of all communities."

The Jordanian artist said she had been invited to perform in China on several occasions, including two virtual performances in 2020.

She also launched an album titled "Alcantara II, Zeina in China," which includes a song called "The Dream of Silk Road," a duet with Chinese Tenor Wang Chuanyue.

"I was invited to perform the song for the closing night of the Arab Arts Festival in Chengdu. It was the first time I sang in the Chinese language," she said.

The soprano said her album seeks to review the history of the ancient Silk Road, as well as bring more cultural communications for China and the Arab world.

Her endeavor to learn Mandarin in the past helped her learn the song with a teacher assigned to her by the Chinese Embassy in Jordan before performing in China in 2018, she said.

Barhoum said singers and artists have a significant role in deepening China-Arab cooperation in bridging cultural gaps and bringing people closer.

"I believe that music speaks a universal language that everybody can understand while also helping break boundaries and misconceptions, and simply bring the world together and closer," she added.

In the present-day world, "love and togetherness are all we need in order to gain the strength to make a difference and fight any threat that might face humanity," the artist said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)