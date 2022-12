China steps up protecting vulnerable groups amid COVID-19 response optimization

Xinhua) 08:38, December 19, 2022

A medical staff administers a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a resident through nose at a temporary vaccination site in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

China is continuing its optimization of COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures as it shifts the focus of its response strategy from curbing new infections to preventing and treating severe cases. On Wednesday, the government announced that it would offer a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable groups who had received their first booster shot more than six months ago.

A medical staff scans COVID-19 vaccine code at a temporary vaccination site in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

An elder gets off a shuttle bus for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation at a temporary vaccination site in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A medical staff administers a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for an elder through nose at a temporary vaccination site in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A medical staff registers information for a resident at a temporary vaccination site in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A medical staff prepares before administering a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a resident through nose at a temporary vaccination site in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A medical worker works at a fever clinic at Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Medical workers work at a fever clinic at Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Medical workers treat patients at a fever clinic at Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A pregnant woman is seen at a fever clinic at Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

