China secures bumper grain harvest for 2022

Xinhua) 11:20, December 12, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's grain output totaled about 686.53 billion kg this year, up 0.5 percent or 3.68 billion kg over 2021, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

This is the eighth consecutive year for China to register a grain harvest of over 650 billion kg.

